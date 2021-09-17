LPD releases victim’s name, new details from Thursday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police Department released the name of the victim and gave new details on the Thursday night shooting outside of Long John-Silver’s.

Officers heard gunshots in the area of 50th Street and Avenue J. Shortly after, a woman was heard yelling outside the Long John Silver’s.

The victim, Uniqe Rodriguez, was quickly located with a gunshot wound.

The initial investigation determined that an altercation between the suspect and another individual occurred. The victim tried to break up the fight, at which point the suspect fired a gun and struck Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and was not located, according to Lubbock Police.

No arrests had been made at this time, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.