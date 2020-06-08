LPD responded to many shots-fired calls in one week with several cases of property damage

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to several shots-fired calls in the last week including one near a party with 100 or so people according to various police reports.

According to a police report, an officer was looking into a loud party early Sunday morning in the 2400 block of East 8th Street when the officer heard between seven and 10 gunshots south of Walnut Avenue and East 7th Street.

Police saw a white car leaving the area at a high speed.

The police report said after police tried to pull the vehicle over, Demajia Reginald Murphy, 19, pulled into a parking lot and ran.

According to the police report, Murphy jumped over a chain link fence and continued running.

Police lost sight of Murphy, but eventually found him hiding under an old A/C unit where he stashed his wallet and keys.

Inside the car, police found narcotics, a large sum of money and a small amount of marijuana.

Murphy was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating evidence, evading arrest or detention, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

According to the police report, as Murphy was being taken to the patrol vehicle, he told officers he was running out of fear due to the recent police brutality.

1100 block of 58th Street

Police received a call at about 3:00 p.m. Saturday in reference to criminal mischief in the 1100 block of 58th Street.

A man told police he had left his vehicle parked overnight, and later came back to see it had been “shot.”

According to the police report, there were holes in the doors and the windows had been busted out.

2600 block of East Baylor

According to a police report, shots were fired about 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of East Baylor.

The victim advised that she heard vehicles speed up and down the street overnight and told police a gun had been fired at her residence.

In the morning, she checked her residence and noticed a bullet hole in her bedroom wall.

1700 block of Idalou Road

According to a police report, while on patrol early Thursday morning, a marked police vehicle was almost hit after a vehicle failed to stop at a red light at the 1700 block of Idalou Road.

After approaching the vehicle, the three people inside told police that they had been shot at and were trying to get away from five suspects.

According to the police report, the five suspects were seen driving at high rate of speed in the 500 block of East 19th Street heading west.

The victims got into an argument with the suspects at a party. The victims told police they did not see a gun but heard two shots.

Police found a gunshot hole in the trunk of the victims’ vehicle.

7300 block of Milwaukee Avenue

Police received a call at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday in reference to shots fired near the 7300 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

A woman’s vehicle was damaged while at a stop sign on the 6400 block of 76th Street.

She told police she heard a loud pop and said the window shattered. She then proceeded to pull into a parking lot to check on her child who was sitting in the backseat.

Police did not find signs of a bullet striking the window but did confirm the window was damaged.

1900 block of 66th Street

Police dispatch received a call June 1 to the 1900 block of 66th Street in reference to armed subjects.

According to the police report, an officer was flagged down by residents saying they heard approximately five to 10 gunshots fired from Falcon Cove Apartments.

Officers went to check the area and found the front door of an apartment unit was open.

Due to the nature of the call, officers entered to check on any possible residents inside.

According to the police report, officers saw several spent shell casings and several unspent rounds of various calibers on the floor of the living room area of the apartment.

Officers also observed several digital scales, residue of a green leafy substance and more firearm ammunition on the table in the kitchen area — all in plain view.

According to the police report, there were five bullet holes in the wall of the residence.

Police were unable to locate any occupants from the apartment.

Investigators from the Specialized Operations unit responded to take over the investigation.

1900 block of 24th Street

Police received a call to the 1900 block of 24th Street in reference to a criminal mischief case on Monday, June 1.

Upon arrival, police observed what appeared to be bullet holes on the victim’s vehicle.

According to the police report, there were two holes on the vehicle’s driver side door and two holes on the left passenger side door.

A man walked up to police and said that he believed it was his roommate who shot the vehicle and advised that he was inside their residence when he heard several gunshots.

While talking to police, he quoted his roommate as saying it was a drive-by shooting.

According to the police report, when asked, the roommate advised he only owned pellet guns, and gave police verbal consent to search his residence for weapons.

Two pellet guns were located in his bedroom, but police did not find any firearms in the residence.

2600 block of 40th Street

Police received a call at about 6:45 a.m. June 1 in reference to shots fired in the 2600 block of 40th Street.

The victim and his girlfriend were at their residence when the suspect stopped in front of the residence and then discharged a firearm.

Police observed that the gunshots struck the residence in several locations.

According to the police report, witnesses saw the suspect then driving East on 40th Street until he reached University Avenue and fled in an unknown direction.

A witness said he walked toward the area where he heard the gunshots and he located three spent shell casings lying on the roadway.