LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash at Loop 289 and 50th Street around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to LPD, one person was killed in the crash.

EMS said they transported two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they will be closing lanes of traffic on the south loop as investigators come out to the scene.

