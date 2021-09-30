LPD says mother arrested for aggravated assault of 1-year-old son who died

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Office, arrested 35-year-old Quanisha Williams for first-degree felony aggravated assault for her role in an investigation from February that involved the death of a one-year-old.

Williams was taken into custody at approximately 7:45 a.m. September 30 in the 800 block of South 1st Street in Slaton. She was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Lubbock Police Officers originally received a call for service at 5:19 p.m. February 15 for a child that was not breathing and was unresponsive. The child, one-year-old Quayvon Williams, was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

The continued investigation revealed injuries to Williams that resulted in his death.

