LUBBOCK, Texas—Three Lubbock teens were arrested Monday night after they were caught with a gun at the South Plains Fair, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, the three teens ran out of the bathroom after they were caught with a gun by a fair employee. Officers found the teens and told them they were under arrest.

The police report said two of the teens attempted to run away but were eventually caught by police.

All three were arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. One of the teens was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.