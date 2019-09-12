LPD seeks public’s help in Wednesday morning shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Detectives are asking for the public’s help regarding the shooting that occurred around midnight on September 11th in the 1700 block of East 1st street injuring a one year old. LPD encourages that anyone who has information on this case to call Crime Line at 741-1000 and could be eligible for a $1,000 dollar cash reward.

(This is a press release from LPD.)

