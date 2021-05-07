LPD statement after video shows officers tackle a woman inside Central Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded Friday after a video began circulating on social media Thursday. The video portrayed officers tackling a woman in a home in the 2400 block of 32nd Street.

The video also portrayed police using their tasers on a woman, presumably the same one, but she is out of view at that point of the video. (See below)

The woman was later identified as Marquinta Westbrook, 37, of Lubbock. She was charged with resisting arrest and interference with public duties. Westbrook was released on bond Friday afternoon, according to online jail records.

Police released a statement and said bodycam video would also be released.

Westbrook’s family and friends recorded video and put it on the internet because they believed officers acted with excessive force.

A police report said officers were called to 66th Street and Avenue T for a disturbance. The police report said someone pointed a gun at a woman and demanded money that she owed. But even after getting money, the armed suspect and another suspect tried to run her over with a vehicle.

A witness told officers where to find the suspects, more specifically the home on 32nd Street.

The police report said, “[Westbrook] attempted to intervene and keep us from entering the house. We were unable to enter from the front door.”

Westbrook was not one of the two suspects who took money from the victim. But she “used physical force” to interfere with the officers, the police report said.

The police report said, “I attempted to place [Westbrook] into handcuffs and she continued to resist. While attempting to gain compliance I tried to turn [Westbrook] into the wall. [Westbrook] fell backwards and broke through the sheetrock wall.”

Another officer spotted the first two suspects outside, and the officers ran out to get them. But officers had not forgotten Westbrook, and they made efforts once again to arrest her. She was tased and arrested, according to the police report.

As for the other two suspects, Cedrick Payton, 20, was charged with aggravated assault and arrested. Dakeyvondrick Tykise Westbrook was charged with evading arrest.

Statement Regarding May 6 Civil Disturbance

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, May 6, Lubbock Police were called to the area of 66th Street and Avenue T for reports of a civil disturbance involving two individuals demanding money and threatening a victim with a firearm. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim and were able to identify the two suspects making the threats.

Responding officers then traveled to the 6500 block of Temple Avenue where they believed the suspects to be located based on statements made at the original call for service. As they arrived, officers observed a vehicle matching the description leave the residence at a high rate of speed, attempting to evade officers. The vehicle pulled into a driveway of the residence at which time one of the two suspects exited the vehicle in an attempt to flee by running into the residence, ignoring the officer’s commands to stop.

After several attempts to gain entry into the residence, a third individual attempted to prevent officers from locating the suspect. Officers then attempted to apprehend the third individual, but were called to the front yard to assist fellow officers with the original suspect who exited the residence out of another point of entry. After the two suspects from the vehicle were placed in handcuffs, officers attempted to place the third individual under arrest and she continued to resist. In order to place the third individual under arrest officers attempted to deploy a taser, but the connection was unsuccessful. At that point, the officers used the taser to gain compliance through a drive-stun application of the taser, in accordance with LPD policy. Once the officer gained compliance, the woman was placed under arrest.

The individuals arrested were 20-year-old Cedrick Payton for aggravated assault, 17-year-old Dakeyvondrick Westbrook for evading arrest or detention, and 37-year-old Marqunita Westbrook for resisting arrest, interfering with public duties and four misdemeanor warrants.

Please remember that videos seen on social media showcase only part of the facts. Multiple officers were able to capture a variety of perspectives that detail the entire incident and the events leading up to the few moments shown on videos currently circulating on social media.

After an initial review of the body camera footage, there is no indication any LPD policy was violated. Per LPD policy, the call for service will be reviewed through the department’s use of force policy.

The Lubbock Police Department appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation in allowing our processes to be followed, providing for a thorough review as is conducted for all uses of force incidents.