LPD still looking for answers in June 29 deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Wednesday morning released a statement that investigators are still looking for answers in the deadly crash that took the life of Juan Trevino, 69.

The collision was on June 29 at 27th Street and Avenue Q.

Police at the time said, “It appears the 2000 GMC was traveling northbound on Avenue Q and the 1983 Chevy was traveling eastbound on 27th Street when the two collided at the intersection.”

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

The Lubbock Police Department is continuing to investigate a crash that occurred on June 29th, 2019 at 27th Street and Avenue Q that resulted in the death of 69-year-old Juan Trevino.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is looking to speak to the driver and passenger of a white colored SUV, possibly a Nissan Armada, which was in close proximity of the crash when the crash occurred. This witness and other witnesses are encouraged to contact Detective Jason Rodgers at (806) 775-2825.

Investigators urge anyone with information on the crash to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.