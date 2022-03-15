LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured and two people had moderate injuries after a crash Tuesday morning, according to Lubbock Police.

Police said the call came in just after 9:00 a.m. to Slide Road and 130th Street. Multiple vehicles were involved.

Authorities said 130th Street was shut down from Quaker Avenue to Frankford Avenue. Slide Road was also closed both north and south of the intersection.

Police said the area could be shut-down for several hours while the Major Crash Unit Investigates. The public was asked to avoid the area.

Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.