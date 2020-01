LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called before 5:00 p.m. Friday to the 2400 block of 87th Street. A woman told police that her daughter said someone in a mask tried to “grab her when she got off the bus.”

Police confirmed those few details by text, but other details were not yet available.

A photojournalist did find police talking to people in the neighborhood. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

