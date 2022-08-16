LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock City council and the Electric Utility Board approved for Lubbock Power and Light to move in to a competitive market with a unanimous vote back in February. On Tuesday, LP&L confirmed it filed the official 12 month notice to ERCOT, putting them one step closer to the retail market.

“We now have, through the city council and through the Electric Utility Board, issued a notice of intent to ERCOT saying that in at least 12 months from now, we will be making this transition,” said Matt Rose, Spokesperson of LP&L.

Rose called this a milestone for the city of Lubbock as they would be the first in Texas history to volunteer into the retail competitive electric market.

Rose also said that LP&L would no longer plan on being a provider, but instead focus on maintaining the electric grid once this is set in place.

“We will own and maintain the local grid. So whoever you choose to get your power from, from across the state of Texas, our job and our main focus will then be to reliably and efficiently deliver that power that you have chosen to your home and that’s the role we will play,” said Rose.

LP&L hopes its customers could start shopping around the electric market by Fall of 2023.

“It’s very important for our customers to know that once we make this transition, LP&L will play an important role in maintaining the grid but we will not be an option in terms of a power provider any longer. Our customers each and every one will have to go decide where they want their power to come from,” said Rose.

LP&L said it will work on educating its customers on the process throughout the next few months, helping them make a smooth transition.