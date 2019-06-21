LP&L says equipment failure caused power outage

UPDATE: LP&L said power was restored at 4:15 pm.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said on Friday afternoon that an equipment failure at a substation in Southeast Lubbock caused interruption of service for approximately 400 homes and businesses.

At about 3:30 pm, LP&L provided an update and said crews are on site replacing the damaged equipment. LP&L anticipated full restoration within 30 minutes.

Later, LP&L provided an update and said power was restored at 4:15 pm. The power was out for an hour, LP&L said.

At the time of the outage, the National Weather Service office in Lubbock listed the temperature as 100 degrees.