LUBBOCK, Texas – The Supreme Court of the United States struck down Roe v. Wade Friday morning, now allowing states to decide on abortion regulations or prohibitions.

“A tremendous victory for the thousands of unborn babies who will now be saved,” said Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows. “The fight will never be over but today we celebrate a tremendous victory for LIFE as we mourn the heartbeats who were lost along the way.”

“Historic decision today for life and the Constitution,” said outgoing Lubbock State Representative John Frullo. “Texas will protect life thanks to the laws we have passed.”

Representative David Spiller, whose district covers Floyd, Crosby, Garza, Dickens and other West Texas counties, posted an image to Facebook labeled, “Life wins!”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement saying in part, “June 24th will be an annual Office of the Attorney General holiday in recognition of this momentous decision—and the many lives lost before it.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in part, “Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need.”

“This is a great day for America!” said Congressman Jodey Arrington of Lubbock. “Today, we restore constitutional integrity to our Republic and return power back to the states and We the People.”

