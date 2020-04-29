Lubbock Animal Service doggy drive thru adopts 25 animals out in three hours

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Animals Services doggy drive-thru adopting 25 animals out in three hours.

“We think would be a good thing maybe like once a month or every you know couple months, just so people don’t have the pressure of coming into a loud noisy facility,” Megan Schroll, Lubbock Animal Services.

All people have to do is come here to their location, tell them what animal they want to look at and they go to the play area to see how they interact. Once they decide they can foster or adopt the dog.

“We found this little guy and we just kind of been talking to the foster parents and we met him and he’s just a great little guy. I fell in love with him. Soon as soon as we first met,” said Garrett Bryson, adopted a dog.

They started this to get people in to adopt and foster because they are having record low adoptions right now.

“A lot of people have been holding dogs for us, which is really kind of fun to do. Um, the community has been really supportive during this time. But we know that they’re not going to be able to keep them forever,” said Schroll.

“They did social distancing, everything was clean it had like disinfected so nothing to worry about,” said Bryson.

You can see all the animals that are at LAS here.