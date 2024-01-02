Lubbock, Texas — The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center told EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday the winter is a slow season for them.

Steven Greene of Lubbock Animal Services shared two reasons why pets are brought through its doors.

“We have our strays surrenders, which means maybe somebody finds the animal on the street. And then we have what we call owner surrenders,” Greene said. “And that’s for someone who has a pet that they’ve owned for a point of time and they decide they have to get rid of it.”

The spring and summer are the seasons when Lubbock Animal Shelter said it sees the most pets.

“We call it, you know, puppy season and kitten season and we really see an influx of animals at those times.”

And Greene said as those seasons approach, he hopes volunteers will sign up to help with the extra pets that will be there.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for a doggy day out.

“Take them out for the day, get them some treats, maybe take them to the park and walk around,” Green said. “And that helps us learn their behavior outside of the shelter.”

Additionally, the shelter is always accepting donations such as food, toys, blankets, treats and litter and the donations can be dropped off at the shelter during business hours.