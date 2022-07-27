LUBBOCK, Texas – The recent drought and rising costs left farmers in the South Plains struggling to grow their crops. Doug Hlavaty with Hlavaty Farms said he decided to stop watering his crops as the drought and costs of irrigation were too high to sustain his farm.

“It’s been frustrating, it’s just so dry and you want to just try hard to make a crop but it’s almost impossible with the limited water we have,” said Hlavaty.

Hlavaty has been farming for almost 50 years, taking a hit on his crops with the drought.

“When we get a regular rainfall and have supplemental irrigation, we can make a pretty good crop and make it pay for itself and make a good living, but without any help at all It’s almost impossible,” said Hlavaty.

Hlavaty had to make the difficult decision to stop using irrigation on his crops and hopes it’ll last enough to harvest, “At a certain point I said I can’t keep watering and I won’t be able to keep up with it. I looked at the forecast and it shows 103 here for the next 10 days and it shows no rainfall so I finally made a point where I thought, ‘I just gotta save my water for another year, so I cut back on the water,” said Hlavaty.

The USDA provided drought relief options for farmers and ranchers to assist with losses.

“I’ll take a rain anytime and we can make at least a decent crop and we can at least pay out and then of course the crop insurance can still kick in and help us so that we can farm another year,” said Hlavaty, “Pray for rain. Biggest thing we can do is just pray for rain.”

For more information on USDA drought relief you can click here.