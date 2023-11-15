LUBBOCK, Texas — Several Lubbock area high schools are preparing to play in the Texas High School Football Playoffs, which are set to happen Thursday through Saturday.

The schools playing in the playoffs are Lubbock-Cooper High School, Estacado High School and Roosevelt High School. According to Texas Football Magazine, a couple of playoffs will be played at Lowrey Field at PlainsCapital Park and Cooper Pirate Stadium.

LUBBOCK COOPER- ISD

Lubbock- Cooper High School will take on the Aledo at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Witchita Falls Memorial Stadium. LCHS has a record of 8 – 3, while Aldeo is undefeated with a record of 11-0.

ESTACADO HIGH SCHOOL

Estacado High School is set to take on Canyon on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Bain-Schaffer Buffalo Stadium in Canyon. Estacado and Canyon both have records of 9- 2

ROOSEVELT HIGH SCHOOL

Roosevelt High School is set to take on Crane on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring. Roosevelt and Crane both have records 8 -3

In addition to Lubbock area schools competing in the playoffs, Lowrey Field will serve as the venue for Frisco Emerson’s game against Cantuillo on Friday at 4:00 p.m. Later that night, Hawley will take on Panhandle at 8:00 p.m.

Lubbock Cooper’s Pirate Stadium will be the venue for Stratford’s game against Stamford on Friday at 7:00 p.m.