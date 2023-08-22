LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Area United Way will have its annual campaign kickoff on Thursday, August 25 at the Civic Center starting at 11:30 a.m. While there are 800 people expected to turn out at the launch, the organization still needs all the help it can get from Thursday through November when the fundraiser ends.

Twenty three community partners, hundreds of thousands of people helped and over five million dollars raised: the latter two are some milestones.

“This is a community wide campaign we have, literally hundreds and hundreds of volunteers, and every year I’ve been involved with United Way for the better part of 40 years,” said Community Chair John Zwiacher. “We have a long tradition of wanting to participate and not just in the campaign, but there’s also other things that go on with the United Way and they help so many people.”

The United Way and their community partners have several areas they focus on, like access to education and mental health care, along with providing safety for victims of family violence and human trafficking.

“A number of our agencies help everything from the youth where we have communities and schools, [in] which they have about 130 advocates in all the schools that help the children and also their families when they’re going through different times,” said Zwiacher. “We also have a number of agencies that help with younger people too.”

However, helping West Texans achieve economic mobility is another big goal for the campaign, especially those who fall into ALICE, or Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

“We have close to 44% of our people who live in Lubbock are either at the poverty level or ALICE, so when you add up that 44%, there’s a lot of people that need it,” said Zwaicher. “A lot of help also in our children’s case. I think close to 50% of the children in our schools, the two meals they get a day are at school. and it’s important that I think everybody understands that the economy is pretty [good] in Lubbock, but we also have a lot of people that need help.”

YWCA Executive Director, Glenda Mathis, is also looking forward to the launch, saying in a statement, “The YWCA of Lubbock has been a partner agency with the United Way since 1956. That’s a long partnership based on mutual respect and trust and a common mission to make Lubbock the best community it can be. We are blessed by the amazing work of United Way and the leadership that has made it such a strong and resilient organization. We are ready to cheer on both Glen and Amanda as they each head into a new and exciting journey.”

Although the anticipated turnout is high, tickets are still available, which you can find here; you don’t want to miss the opportunity to help the community, or the keynote speaker, Texas Tech Head Football Coach, Joey McGuire.