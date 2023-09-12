LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock native and viral music artist, Phix, announced the dates for his upcoming North American tour in a social media post on Monday.

According to Phix’s official social media page, the tour was called the “They Wish They Were Us Tour.” It was set to kick off on Thursday in Fountain Run, Kentucky.

Phix’s official social media page said the tour would continue through September and end on October 25 in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Lubbock native has an extensive social media following across multiple social media platforms, with more than a million followers on TikTok alone.

Some of Phix’s songs include Roses, Bonnie and Clyde and So Alive.

In addition to his own headlining tour, Phix would also be going on tour with Canadian artist Dax.

If you like to purchase tickets or meet-and-greet passes for one of Phix’s shows, click here.