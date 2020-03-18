Lubbock Arts Festival canceled, response to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Arts Alliance announced on Wednesday that the Lubbock Arts Festival for April 17 – 19 was canceled.

Lubbock’s first cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday evening.

“This is the first time in 42 years that the Lubbock Arts Festival has not taken place, but we understand the necessity of such for the health and well being of the community,” the alliance said.

The following is the full statement from the Lubbock Arts Alliance:

At the direction of the City of Lubbock, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 health concerns, the Lubbock Arts Alliance has canceled the annual Lubbock Arts Festival scheduled for next month, April 17-19, 2020. This is the first time in 42 years that the Lubbock Arts Festival has not taken place, but we understand the necessity of such for the health and well being of the community.

The Arts Alliance will now concentrate on working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation by exploring all options available including rescheduling later in the year or postponing until 2021. Thank you for your understanding.

