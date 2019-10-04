Lubbock asked to add Frenship school zone, remove two from LISD

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council will vote on the second and final reading to change three school zones. One would be added. Two others would be removed.

“At the request of Frenship Independent School District (FISD) and due to safety concerns, … the Code of Ordinances is also being amended to create a new school zone adjacent to Terra Vista Middle School,” public records said.

“The City of Lubbock will construct the 35 MPH school zone with flashing beacon assemblies. The school zone will be located on North Upland Avenue north of 12th Street.”

In August, a 10-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in the 800 block of Upland Avenue.

The new school zone would be “at a point 200 feet South of 12th Street extending to a point 1,000 feet North of 12th Street.”

It would have a flashing beacon with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour when flashing. The cost will be $10,000.

If approved, the school zone at the intersection of Broadway and Avenue U for Ramirez Charter School will be removed. LISD said students usually arrive by bus or get a ride from their parents.

The school zone along Chicago Avenue from 29th Drive to 32nd Street will also be removed. Bowie Elementary has been merged with Hardwick Elementary School.