Lubbock bank robbery tied to robberies in Odessa and Abilene, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, EverythingLubbock.com asked for an update on the October 15 robbery of People’s Bank near 34th Street and Memphis Avenue.

More specifically, we asked about similarities between the robbery in Lubbock and a recent bank robbery in Odessa.

LPD said, “Investigators do believe there is a link between the robbery of People’s Bank and robberies in Odessa and Abilene. Also, the car is described as a white, four-door Explorer.”

Previously LPD said the suspect description was: “a white male wearing a white button-down shirt with a red tie and blue jeans. He was also wearing a light-colored mask and a tan hat.”

The vehicle description from LPD on Tuesday was new information to the public.

Image of robber provided by LPD

Images from Odessa Police via yourbasin.com

In the Odessa robbery, a man walked into a bank on September 3 and handed a note to the teller note demanding cash. According to Odessa Police, he said he had a firearm. The robber then left in a white SUV.

The Odessa bank robber was described as white or Hispanic, 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark cap, a blue tie and a white T-shirt.

EverythingLubbock continued working on details of the Abilene robbery on Tuesday.

As for the robbery at People’s Bank in Lubbock, a police report said, “[The robber] approached [the bank teller’s] register with a blue fabric bag that he brought into the [bank].”

“At [her] register, [the robber] provided [the teller] with a note advising he was ‘armed,’ and that he wanted all of [her] money in the bag. [The robbery’s] note advised ‘don’t f*** w/ me,’” the police report said.

“So [the teller] complied with the demand note and [the teller] provided [the robber] with money from her register out of fear…,” the report also said.

The day after the robbery, LPD released a surveillance image.