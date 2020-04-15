Lubbock-based company distributing thousands of products a day to all 50 states

LUBBOCK, Texas – Dynamic Foods has been operating in Lubbock for 52 years. And, COVID-19 isn’t stopping these essential workers from delivering food to its customers in all 50 states.

“Our food sales did increase and we’ve continued to stay and keep our customers supplied,” said Beth Tay, Vice President of operations at Dynamic Foods.

They make about 200 different products including baked goods, prepared foods, meat and much more. One department runs about 150,000 pounds of food a day.

“Our cooked foods department, we’re five days a week right now so we’re running about 10 or 12 hour days down there,” Tay said.

Every employee must wear gloves and masks. They also have the temperature taken before starting work.

“It makes us feel safer that we’re doing everything we can to protect our employees because their safety,” Tay said. “Working is one of our top priorities.”

The team even turned their conference room into a mask making assembly line to make masks in their free time for employees who need them.