Lubbock beauty businesses now open, following new restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas – Hair and nail salons, barbershops and tanning beds are back in business again after weeks of being closed due to COVID-19.

“Luckily it came sooner than I expected so we’re happy to be here,” John Romo, a barber at Riley’s barbershop, said. “There’s been a lot of changes with the laws, we’re only able to work by appointment now. So, there’s no more flooding the barber shop,”

With new guidelines in place like one client in at a time, deep cleaning between cuts and stations set at six feet apart, people have been booking up appointments.

“We use hospital grade everything so we know that it’s going to be a safe environment for all of our clients and we’re very prepared for it,” said Mayci Bednarz, stylist at Bloomington Salon.

If you do go, everyone must wear a mask and wash hands before getting started. Bloomington even checks everyone’s temperature when they walk in.

“We’ve spent the last couple of days cleaning the salon from top to bottom. We’ve even repainted some things that needed touched up. We have masks here for for clients as they come in if they forget theirs,” said Keri Bednarz, owner of Bloomington Salon.

While it is still unknown how long these new restrictions will be in place, everyone is just thankful to be back at work.

“I just felt really relief that we’re able to be back in the salon do we love,” said Bednarz.