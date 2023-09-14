LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Red Cross announced a national blood shortage on Monday. In the announcement, they said blood supply has dropped 25% since early August in the wake of back-to-back severe weather storms and the typical summer donation shortages.

Lubbock blood donation centers, such as Vitalant, have asked for anyone to come out and donate if they’re able.

“We need your help.” Brandon Baker, Vitalant Blood Donation Center Senior Recruitment Manager said. “This shortage was particularly bad this summer for whatever reason. Whether it was an increase in usage and just not as many donations.”

Baker said Vitalant drew around 15,000 less donations than they were hoping for this summer. He said it’s important for people to donate in the next few months because people either tend to get busy and aren’t able to donate, or are injured and in need of blood when the holidays roll around.

“The months of September and October are super important to make sure we have that blood on hand as we enter the holidays,” Baker said.

However, blood donor Rick Osburn delivered his holiday gift early when he showed up at Vitalant on Thursday to give blood. He drove to the center from Levelland, which he said he does at least once a month.

“I’m not a firefighter or a policeman. I’ve never dealt with that on a daily basis,” Osburn said. “But this gives me a way to very easily at least feel like and dream-like… maybe I’m saving someone’s life.”

Osburn said he’s trying to encourage others to give as well to help with the shortage and someone in need.

“I mean, how can you not feel good about that?” Osburn said. “I don’t have a clue where or who but it’s a good feeling to get that email that says ‘Thank you. You’ve helped a patient.’”

According to Baker, giving blood doesn’t take too long. The average appointment takes 45 minutes, Baker said. He said anyone can either make an appointment online or walk in when they have the time and the center is open. After that, an assessment is made to be sure the patient is healthy before donating and then they can give blood.