LUBBOCK, Texas — Literacy Lubbock announced in a press release the Lubbock Festival was to be held in November at the Cotton Court Hotel and Texas Tech Museum.

According to the release, the festival was scheduled to happen from Friday, November 3, to Sunday, November 5. A special kick-off party was scheduled for Friday at the Texas Tech Museum. The kick-off party is exclusive to donors, authors, badge holders and VIP badge holders, the release said.

According to the release, the remainder of the festival would occur at the Cotton Court Hotel in downtown Lubbock at 1610 Broadway Street.

According to Literacy Lubbock, the festival will showcase over 30 authors, featuring three New York Best and USA Today best-selling authors as well as 19 local authors.

General tickets were said to cost $5 a day, while VIP tickets cost $60.

The funds raised from the festival will help various Literacy Lubbock causes “free adult education programs, including teaching adults how to read, tutoring them for the GED Test, and teaching English as a second language.”