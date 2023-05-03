LUBBOCK, Texas — School ends in May for a lot of students, and summer camps are already preparing for a fun filled summer.

Summer Programs come in handy, especially for working parents. It’s a way to keep your child active while school is out.

Lubbock Boys and Girls Club Director of Operations Rachel Elbert said since opening registration this week, they have received an influx in calls.

These camps are filled with activities including filed trips, arts & crafts, swim days and opportunities to continue learning.

“For instance, the first week, I believe here at Talkington in science week. So, they will do science projects throughout the week,” Elbert said. “They will go swimming on Monday’s then go on a field trip on Friday’s but Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday they are learning about science.”

There are various camps to choose from based on your child’s interest including sports, art, reading, and dance just to name a few.

Some have options for the entire summer and others on select days.

“It’s a ten-week program so we will start May 30th through August 4th. We are going to keep our numbers low as far as staff to kiddo ratio,” Elbert said. “We are limited, we are going to limit spots to make sure that every kid gets what they need from us this summer.”

The Boys and Girls Club has four locations, and each club is located by age group.

Children who attend will be provided breakfast, lunch and snacks.

“It’s very important for the parents to have a safe place for their kids to come during the summer,” Elbert said.

Don’t wait to the last minute to claim a spot for your child. Here is a list of summer camps across Lubbock.