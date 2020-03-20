Lubbock bracing for more cases of COVID-19, update coming Friday at 6

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock has not yet officially confirmed additional cases of COVID-19. However, the mayor there will be a news conference Friday evening at 6:00.

His previous intention was to only have a news conference on Friday if more cases were confirmed.

Multiple sources in the medical community said there is at least one additional case. (Update) Two separate sources in the medical community confirmed that as of 11:15 a.m., the number was 5 in Lubbock. That number could change even before the end of the day.

The official count as of Thursday was 3 in Lubbock.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock to Hold News Conference

The City of Lubbock will hold a news conference regarding the latest information on the confirmed cases of Coronavirus and the coordinated efforts to address concerns within the community. To limit unnecessary exposure, this conference is for MEDIA and INVITED GUESTS ONLY.

What: News Conference

When: 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020

Where: City Council Chambers, Lubbock City Hall, 1625 13th Street

*The City of Lubbock will also be broadcasting the news conference via Facebook Live.