Note: The above video is from the night of July 17, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Monday night fire west of Lubbock left a business “upside down” said business owner Leroy Henry.

Henry is the owner of Dora Moss Beds and Leroy Henry Remodeling. Henry’s business, Dora Moss specializes in custom Murphy beds. The company “lost everything” ; the shop, showroom and tools were all damaged in the fire, Henry said.

Henry was notified around 10:00 p.m. on Monday that his building had caught fire. The fire had started in the back of the building on the other tenants side. The fire damaged most of the building, but firemen were able to stop the fire before it spread to the Dora Moss showroom, Henry said. The showroom was still damaged from water and smoke, he said.

Henry said the shop dog, Potato, died in the fire. Potato was a homeless dog that was fed by businesses in the area. When Dora Moss moved in, Henry said they stepped it up and took Potato in. They fed her, got her spayed and also got her shots and vaccinations. Henry said his grandkids gave the dog several names, but Potato was the one that stuck. Potato slept at the shop every night. Henry found her on the floor after the fire.

Henry said they do not know what the cause of the fire was, but he plans to “keep moving forward” with business. Luckily, he is able to send employees out to remodeling jobs, but there will be a delay with Dora Moss. Henry is working towards getting a temporary shop and new tools to continue working and taking new orders.

The main concern for Henry is to continue working to fulfill customer’s orders and keep paying his employees as they have families to support. Henry said he is wanting to rebuild the shop in the same location. Although this will change their work structure for the months ahead, Henry said he is “not going to give up.”