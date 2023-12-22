Lubbock, Texas — The weekend before Christmas has come and a local business told EverythingLubbock.com on Friday how busy it will be for all retail stores and how it impacts the local shops.

Mountain Hideaway owner, Kyle Jones said this weekend will be busy for the employees at the shop.

“When the calendar falls like this during the holiday season, it means that we have one extra full weekend for shoppers to come to town and we are being flooded with people from out of town coming into the hub city to spend money,” Jones said.

The crowd in stores this weekend will be finishing up their shopping and some may just be getting started.

Jones explained how shopping locally can mean so much to the business and also to the person you’re shopping for.

“People are looking for not only something convenient, but they’re looking for something special,” Jones said.

With every dollar spent at a shop like his, “that dollar stays here. it doesn’t leave town like a big box store or a corporate entity.”

Jones explained why shopping locally for last-minute gifts is important, “they’re the ones that who go to church with you, go to school with you, played little league with and everything like that. Those businesses support all those teams, support all those activities and everything like that, support our community from the ground up.”