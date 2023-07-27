LUBBOCK, Texas — The coffee shop Tumbleweed + Sage was a drop off location for emergency contraceptive kits provided by Jane’s Due Process not too long ago. However, since they closed their doors at the end of June, another local business has taken on the responsibility.

Callie Combest, owner of Rock, Paper, Shears Hair Salon and Gallery, said that providing Plan B kits to the community is more about helping others than anything else.

“This is a need. It’s necessary,” said Combest. “Within the last month, I think I’ve helped about 75 girls who don’t want their life to be affected by this law. They’re not able to take care of themselves and protect themselves and get what they need, and so we’re happy to do that for them.”

Although some like Mark Lee Dickson, who led the effort to make Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn, feel differently.

“Well, what business does a hair salon have in giving out condoms and other items of that nature?” asked Dickson. “You don’t go to a hair salon to get condoms and dental dams and emergency contraception. You go to hair salons to get a haircut.”

Yet, Nova Willingham with Jane’s Due Process said the educational pamphlets in the kits are crucial, especially for young women.

“[Young Women] don’t have mentors,” said Willingham. “They don’t have people who are there for them to tell them what they need or help them get what they need, which is why we’re here, and a lot of those girls are in Texas and especially in Lubbock. It’s a lot more than you think.”

While there hasn’t been much controversy for Combest, Dickson doesn’t think the quiet will last.

“They’re going to see themselves in the same position as Tumbleweed + Sage,” said Dickson. “I don’t think a business like that is going to last very long in West Texas.”

Combest is still standing firm in the decision to make these kits available though.

“I’m not political, I’m not really into anything like that,” said Combest. “I just want to do the right thing and this feels like something that is the right thing to do.”

The kits provided by Rock, Paper, Shears do not include dental dams, but do have two emergency contraceptives, two pregnancy tests, and other items. If you want to discreetly pick up one of these kits, you can visit them downtown.