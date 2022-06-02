LUBBOCK, Texas – A $8.9 million project has started on 114th Street to widen the road from Slide Road to Quaker Avenue. This partial closure will restrict access for traffic along the street, causing concerns to local businesses.

“There was one thing that we were really concerned about before we even started constructions that was going to set us back a little bit,” said Carson McCade, co-owner of Whip’d Pies on 114th Street.

Whip’d Pies has only been open for over a month, becoming a new local favorite.

“We have a revolving menu that, you know, each week we’re doing something different. We have six different pie fillings per week,” said McCade. “We’ve had this initial pop with business, you know, just within the first month, we’ve been really busy.”

McCade worries that traffic from construction might turn away customers.

“You get a little bit nervous about was this going to kind of come in and you know, wipe that out a little bit and just kind of throw off the good little pace and the good rhythm that we have. So far, that’s a little bit of a concern,” said McCade.

Mike Keenum, Engineer for the City of Lubbock says that the project will widen the road from three lanes to five, bringing in traffic and congestion to the area.

“Progress, sometimes you go backwards to go forwards and that’s what it’s gonna feel like but it’s gonna be really nice. Once it’s done, the timeframe to build it is expected to be done November of ’23,” said Keenum.

McCade hopes that customers can still support the business despite the change in traffic.

“Even if you see something like that, you know, something that might hold you back a little bit from wanting to come in, you know support local businesses. We have an app, we have super convenient curbside, we’ve got pickup different things like that, hopefully keep people coming in,” Keenum.