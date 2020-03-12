Lubbock businesses take precautions to prevent spread of Coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas – As of Wednesday, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock, but local businesses are preparing.

“We’re just increasing the frequency of our sanitation procedures. We’re also doing a lot more surface cleaning less spray cleaning just to make sure we’re really removing germs as best as we can,” said Terisa Clark, Executive Team Member of Trinity Church.

High traffic businesses like gyms and churches are taking precautions already.

“On the weekends we worship over 3500 adults in attendance here and then we have lots of children and young people that worship here as well,” said Clark.

They said they are doing all they can to keep people safe.

Jason Young, the general manager of Zach’s Club said it might be harder to catch the virus at their facility with all the cleaning they do.

“People are absolutely safe coming to the gym, and we got a big open space,” he said. “It’s gonna be real hard to get something like that in here.”

Everyone is stepping up to do their job by cleaning multiple times a day, everywhere.

“We believe it’s safe here and we’ve done everything and probably more than what the grocery store,” Clark said. “We believe that it’s a safe place to come and we also respect some people need to make a decision to play it safe.”

If you do want to play it safe, Trinity Church said they stream every single one of their services.

“We’ve just really encouraged them to stream our services online, and to just know if they need to prayer we can we can call them,” Clark said.