LUBBOCK, Texas — In February, Governor Greg Abbott asked Texas businesses to stop selling Russian products. Business owners in Lubbock told KLBK News that’s exactly what they’re doing.

The owner of Woody’s Liquors said Tuesday that he’s also promoting Ukrainian vodka, which is in high demand.

Ketan Patel, the owner of Woody’s, explained that when he threw away Russian products, he lost nearly $500. He said it was worth it.

Patel displayed a Ukrainian vodka called Khor that sells for $12.99, but there was only one handle left — although there were dozens of bottles available in the miniature size.

“Nobody [knew] about this one, but since this has happened, this product is flying out of the shelf now,” he shared, gesturing at the bottle Khor.

He said his distributors in Texas are sold out of Khor.

“We’re trying to order it, but it’s still out of stock,” Patel stated.

He said he believes other liquor store owners in the area have also rid their stores of Russian products.

“I think most of the store owners did it.”

Customers of Woody’s Liquors expressed concern about how the boycott would affect his business.

“Customers definitely worried about us as a small store… losing money,” he said. “And that’s right, but to support government, we have to do that.”

Big businesses are feeling the effects too. United Supermarkets told said Tuesday that it has stopped ordering seafood products sourced from Russia.

“You have to support the government no matter [if] they’re right or wrong, but in respect of government, you have to do that- – as a good citizen,” Patel said.