LUBBOCK, Texas – Luke Altman, a fifth grader at Lubbock Christian School, won Grand Champion Market Steer at the San Antonio Stock Show. He ended up selling his steer, that he names Murphy, for $109,000.

He and his dad, Mark, are still feeling all of the excitement.

“What a blessing, you know, we thank God above for just being able to do it,” Mark said. Accomplishing this goal is something every stock shower dreams of, and for Luke to achieve this at only ten years old…

Mark explained, “It’s an accomplishment that so many people strive for, and, you know, we’re just super blessed to be a part of it. We don’t know where it leads from here. But hey, let’s try and do it again.”

Luke will never forget what it was like getting the final handshake from the judge in the grand drive.

“Yeah, he knew it once he picked mine in there and then he walked straight to me,” Luke said. His face was priceless.

All of the money Luke won will go towards his college education. He said he enjoys football and will probably play it in the future, but showing steers will always be his true sport, and it shows that all the time and effort was worth it.

Luke and his sister are now gearing up for the next major show in Houston later this month, and they hope to come out with another grand prize.