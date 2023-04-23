LUBBOCK, Texas — Dr. Steven Lemley, Lubbock Christian University’s fourth president was honored at a dinner that celebrated his long career of service, last week. He is retiring at the end of the Spring 2023 semester after a career of over 50 years in higher education.

Among the guests in attendance were LCU’s fifth president, Dr. Ken Jones, sixth president, Tim Perrin, J.D, and current president, Dr. Scott McDowell.

Friends, colleagues and family members shared stories that highlighted the career of Dr. Lemley and the achievement and influence he had on higher education.

Dr. Lemley’s heart for LCU, his care and concern for current and future students and his strong belief in the power and importance of Christian higher education will be felt at LCU for years to come.