LUBBOCK, Texas — First United Methodist Church of Lubbock announced in a press release it will be hosting a community Thanksgiving meal.

According to the release, the meal would take place on Saturday, November 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“We see this as an opportunity to share the radical hospitality our God has shown us,” the release said.

The Lubbock community is welcome to attend, and the church is expecting to serve more than 1,200 turkey dinners. This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be the church’s 31st annual community meal.

“Since its inception in 1992, nearly 31,000 people, who otherwise may have gone without, have received a free traditional Thanksgiving meal,” the release stated.