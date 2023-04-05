LUBBOCK, Texas — Easter is this Sunday and local churches First Progressive Baptist Church and Southcrest Baptist Church is prepared for the large number of visitors this day will bring.

Easter is a special day in Christianity to reflect on the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus and a reminder of the hope found in him.

First Progressive Baptist Church Senior Pastor Bishop Deshun Avery said this is a day of celebration like, Super Bowl Sunday.

“It’s a time for reflection because people begin to think about what it really means,” Avery said. “To me it really means we get another chance, and it speaks to a new beginning, it speaks to a fresh start.”

Southcrest Baptist Church Senior Pastor David Wilson said the attendance always goes up on Easter Sunday and everyone is welcome.

“We want them to know about the resurrection of Jesus and the fact that changes everything,” Wilson said. “It can change their life it can change everything about them.”

Pastor Wilson said they are altering services to accommodate the amount of people the service will bring.

“[We are] Just having the worship services, instead of our life groups between and the main reason is for parking,” Wilson said.

“This year we are going to kind of mix it. Our kids will have a few speeches but then we are going to go from there straight into worship and the word,” Avery said.

Pastor Avery said the title of his message this Sunday is “It’s not over” as a reminder there is a way to start again. Pastor Wilson says their theme is, “This changes everything.”

“We are focusing on it all month in April, most of the time it is just one Sunday, and it doesn’t get the emphasis that it should,” Wilson said.

“When we are getting ready for Sunday morning, Easter Sunday it’s an even better celebration because we already got the victory,” Avery said.