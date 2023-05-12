LUBBOCK, Texas– The transit industry has been hit hard with a shortage of employees across the country, and it’s affecting us right here in the South Plains.

Lubbock Citibus says in order for them to be fully staffed they need about fifteen more CDL drivers.

General Manger Chris Mandrell says the shortage has alot to do with people not returning to the workforce after the pandemic.

“We are doing everything we can to invest in the driver,” Mandrell said. “The city has been gracious to allow us to increase pay. We are doing things to ensure driver safety out there in the community as they perform their job function.”

Mandrell says even part-time drivers will be essential in keeping these buses going for the community especially on Texas Tech’s campus.

“We will pay for you to train, we will pay for you to get a CDL,” Mandrell said. “You just have to be willing to come here and put the time in to get the CDL and we will do the whole training.”

With the continuing shortage, services once offered have not returned.

“We did reduce our service from thirty-minute peak time down to hourly. A lot of that was just because there wasn’t a need for the service,” Mandrell said. “The challenge with it is because we don’t have enough CDL drivers now, we are not able to put that service back on the street.”

The wait time for fixed routes are much longer, but the microtransit on-demand service allows riders to schedule trips and make payments.

Lubbock Citibus will have 15 new hybrid electric buses added in October thanks to a fully funded grant by the Federal Transit Administration.

Lubbock Citibus will add about 50 new buses over the next five years.