Lubbock City Council says police not stopping people for simply being outside of home

LUBBOCK, Texas — In a special city council meeting, the city manager and members of the Lubbock City Council reassured people that police are not stopping people for nothing more than just being outside their homes.

Officials are checking businesses for compliance with social distancing and other aspects of an emergency declaration in Lubbock. But no one will be stopped simply for being outside of their home.

Officials said rumors to the contrary are not true. The city said more would come later in a press release.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19