Lubbock City Council approves engineering contract for parking garage near Citizens Tower

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday evening approved a $422,924 contract with Parkhill, Smith & Cooper, Inc. for engineering a parking structure near Citizens Tower. The contract is only for professional services – not construction.

The entire parking garage project will cost $6,675,172, according to a document provided to the city by PSC.

The contract will include professional services “related to the design, plans, specifications, and estimates for the construction of a new 3-level parking garage containing approximately 400 parking spaces,” according to a City of Lubbock meeting agenda.

Contract deliverables include architectural, interior design, structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering, according to the agenda.

The proposal for the parking garage from PSC is as follows:

Basic services $301,344 Civil engineering $77,600 Landscape architecture $19,850 AV/IT consultant $15,000 Reimbursable expenses (budget) $8,500 Total expenses $422,294

However, the total expense is just for the architectural and engineering expenses, according to the agenda. The entire parking garage project will cost $6,675,172, according to a document provided to the city by PSC.

Use the video link above to see video of the construction project at Citizens Tower shot in July by CreativeMagic Aerial. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better looks at the video player.