Lubbock City Council told 48 COVID vaccination sites getting ready with more to come

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council met in special session Monday to get an update on the city’s response to COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, the city reported 29,378 total cases, 307 deaths and 23,760 recoveries since the start of the pandemic. The city reported those numbers on behalf of Lubbock and Lubbock County combined.

The city distributed nearly 370,000 face masks (mostly with the help of the Chamber of Commerce), supplied personal protective equipment to 180 facilities, and stored 25 days’ worth of PPE for use in local facilities.

An antibody treatment has already been delivered in Lubbock, and weekly distributions will continue. The treatment can be used for people who have become ill with COVID-19.

In addition to treatments, the state and the city have a vaccine distribution plan. Citywide, there are 48 sites ready to administer the vaccine, and that number is expected to increase.

Texas anticipating having vaccine shipments starting in December.

The priority for vaccines will be health care workers, front-line workers and then vulnerable populations.

Lubbock is eligible for $14.1 million from the CRF or Coronavirus Relief Fund. However, only $2.8 million was provided so far. The city also chipped in $600,000 from reserves for a total of $3.4 million expended so far.

The city hopes that money it already spent on its coronavirus response will be reimbursed this week.

Although the city closed the senior center recently due to COVID, senior meals will continue to be delivered as a curbside service.

And while the city’s sports complexes are not available for rent for the remainder of 2020, the Lubbock City Council was told the Burgess Rushing tennis center is still open for private play.

As for the 64th annual Santa Land, the show must go on. Santa Land will run from December 10 through 23 as a drive-through event only. The hours are 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.