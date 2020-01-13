Lubbock Co. Commissioners Court moves open government policy from the table without discussion

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, the Lubbock County Commissioners Court decided to table a transparency act that was passed without discussion.

The Honorable Curtis Parrish made the motion to table after a short discussion about it in December.

RELATED STORY: Commissioners put off decision on open government policy

“At this time, respectfully, the motion is overruled, and out of order,” said Parrish. “The only motion that can be considered is to remove from the table.”

In commissioners court in December, Commissioner Jason Corley said he felt doing the minimum of transparency was not enough for Lubbock County.

“It’s time to stop that. We’ve made a concern here to withhold information,” Corley said.

There was some pushback from other commissioners, including Commissioner Gilbert Flores.

After the item came up again on Monday’s agenda during commissioner’s court, Parrish motioned to move it from the table without discussion.

“This is a nondebatable motion,” said Parrish.