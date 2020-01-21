Lubbock Co. Elections Office seeking 100 people to work joint election happening in March

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock County Elections Office needs people from the community to work the March 3 Joint Primary Election.

The elections office needs at least 100 people for the two-day commitment; one day for training and one for working Election Day, according to the Lubbock County Elections Office.

All workers are paid $9 an hour to attend training and $11 an hour for working on Election Day.

16 and 17-year-old students are allowed to work with parental and school permission, according to the office.

Anyone 18 and older must be a registered voter of Lubbock County. To check voter registration status before applying, call the elections office at (806) 775-1338.

The following are temporary employment services where where people can apply: