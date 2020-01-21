Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial in the Senate

Lubbock Co. Elections Office seeking 100 people to work joint election happening in March

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock County Elections Office needs people from the community to work the March 3 Joint Primary Election.

The elections office needs at least 100 people for the two-day commitment; one day for training and one for working Election Day, according to the Lubbock County Elections Office.

All workers are paid $9 an hour to attend training and $11 an hour for working on Election Day.

16 and 17-year-old students are allowed to work with parental and school permission, according to the office.

Anyone 18 and older must be a registered voter of Lubbock County. To check voter registration status before applying, call the elections office at (806) 775-1338.

The following are temporary employment services where where people can apply:

  • Express Employment Professionals, 7412 University Avenue, #11, (806) 745-2395
  • KT Black Services, #18 Briercroft Office Park, (806) 797-4161
  • ITSQuest Professional Staffing Solutions, 4505 82nd Street, Suite 3, (806) 786-9100

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar