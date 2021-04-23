Lubbock Co. man jailed for sexual abuse of little girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — Stephen Shellhammer, 44, of Lubbock County was charged and arrested Thursday with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

An arrest warrant accused him of sexually abusing a girl since she was 6 years old. The abuse included making the girl watch him touch himself inappropriately and making her watch pornography on his phone. He also forced her to touch him inappropriately, according to the warrant. He also used a sex toy to touch her inappropriately.

According to the warrant, the girl told him no, but he would proceed anyway.

“It makes me sad. It hurts my heart,” the girl told investigators. She also told investigators the sexual abuse would happen “all the time.”

The warrant said one of the specific incidents was in February 2021. It was reported to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office in early March. The warrant was signed by a judge on Thursday morning. Shellhammer was officially booked about three-and-a-half hours later.

Shellhammer remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Friday on a $200,000 bond. The charge against him was a first-degree felony.