Lubbock Co. Tax Assessor says temporary extensions are granted for registration fees, other items

LUBBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County office of Tax Assessor-Collector on Tuesday announced an automatic 60-day extension for vehicle registrations, disabled parking placards, and 30-day permits.

The extension is part of an emergency declaration made by Governor Gregg Abbott as the state responds to COVID-19 also called coronavirus.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector:

Impact of COVID-19 on the Daily Operations of the Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector

Temporary Waivers, Hours of Operation and 60 Day Disaster Proclamation

Lubbock, TX: The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in monitoring the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that is causing an outbreak of respiratory illness worldwide. The disease is impacting Lubbock County in our daily operations and we place the well-being of our employees and the public above everything else.

Governor Abbott issued a statement on March 16, 2020, granting a temporary extension. The waiver is in effect until 60 days after the notice is provided and applies to all counties until May 16, 2020 for initial and registration renewal, disabled parking placard renewal and temporary 30-day permits. The purpose of the waivers is to prevent customers from having to physically visit the office. We will advise you when registration, disabled parking placard and title issuance have returned to the normal procedures.

We strongly encourage customers to utilize our online or mail services.

United Supermarkets and 2J’s for current and previous months registration

Mail P.O. Box 10536, Lubbock, TX 79408

On-line www.texas.gov

You may contact us for the latest information as it pertains to our hours of operation and changes in procedures:

Email taxoffice@lubbockcounty.gov

Phone 806-775-1342 (phone calls will be returned during normal business hours)

Facebook @Lubbock County Tax Office

Twitter @Lubbock_Tax

On-Line www.lubbockcounty.gov

If you still feel the need to come in to visit the office, we ask that you keep distance between you and any other individual while waiting to help with social distancing and utilize our QLess services by texting 432-741-3545, LBB Tax, to get in-line before arriving at the office. During this challenging time, we ask for your support and cooperation in keeping everyone healthy.

Ronnie Keister

Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector

