LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington visited Monterey High School Friday to honor senior Jon Weston Boutwell on his acceptance to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Boutwell was accepted to both the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy, both competitive and prestigious programs.

Congressman Arrington presented Boutwell with a special certificate and a U.S. flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in his name.

Arrington spoke about Boutwell’s achievement, “This is one of my proudest moments as a member of Congress representing West Texas; to write letters of recommendation to the very best and brightest of our future leaders.”

Boutwell commented on his acceptance saying in part, “I’m honestly shocked, I never thought I’d have this opportunity… Just to see the support from all my teachers, past and present, and just my classmates being there absolutely meant the world.”