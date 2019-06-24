Lubbock considers rescinding CSST ban due to new state law

LUBBOCK, Texas- Mayor Dan Pope anticipates that a lawsuit involving the City of Lubbock will be dropped some sometime after Tuesday.

The city council will consider rescinding a partial ban on CSST, which had been the subject of a lawsuit in 2018. CSST is a form of flexible pipe used for natural gas. It is sometimes used in homes.

Omega Flex, based out of Exton, Pennsylvania, makes CSST. The company sued the city, stating in the lawsuit that Lubbock’s ordinance was not based on any industry standard and was not reviewed by industry experts. The lawsuit also said the city’s criteria are so high that no CSST product could be used.

According to the Lubbock City Council agenda, the plan to repeal the 2016 ban is because of a recent change in state law.

The updated city ordinance, if approved, would allow CSST in Lubbock because it is on a list of building products approved for use in a national model code. according to the agenda.

The City issued a moratorium against the use of “yellow jacket” CSST following the death of Brennan Teel back in August 2012. Teel was visiting friends in Lubbock when lightning struck a home in South Lubbock, according to officials.