LUBBOCK, Texas — Whether you’re near 114th and Slide, out close to Wolfforth or even Downtown, you’ve probably noticed some new spots that weren’t there just a year ago. The city had some of its fastest growth ever between 2021 and 2022, and Lubbock Economic Development Alliance CEO, John Osborne, says that although some areas have slowed, Lubbock is still expanding.

“We are actually still seeing growth, in fact, if you drive down 4th Street, you can see some new housing subdivisions going into our community,” said Osborne. “If you drive down Highway 179 south of Wolfforth, you’ll see some. If you’re driving along 114th or 130th streets you’ll see new housing subdivisions going in, and we’ve seen some even over on the North and the East sides continue to take hold.”

Chuck Colbert, who owns Colbert’s General Store and Metro Opportunities, said the development of Downtown, specifically, has been getting off the ground slowly but surely.

“I’ve lived in Lubbock for 20 years myself, but I’ve only been Downtown for about two years now,” said Colbert. “And in [those] two years, it’s been slow, but it’s really, really good positive growth and we’re doing it right. The streets are being taken care of, the parks are being taken care of, so it’s just all positive growth. It’s really neat to see that happen.”

According to Osborne, younger generations are doing things differently than their parents, and it’s helping the city innovate while keeping the same Lubbock feel.

“One other aspect that we’re seeing a lot happen right now is that as these millennials have started having kids and growing their families, we’re seeing that they like the pace and the lifestyle of our community,” said Osborne. “There’s a lot of fun things to do and see, and a lot of activities, but they also want that capability to have a life with their family. So, we’re getting a lot of people moving back and that’s helping our community grow as well.”

Osborne also said young people like to work for companies with Hub City hospitality, and that the business environment is a larger draw than the location.

“We’re seeing that the companies, when they’re choosing to locate in our community, it doesn’t necessarily matter where they’re located,” Osborne said. “Whether it be on the South side, or the East side or the North side, those companies that are really good companies to work for, and they value those employees, are really doing a great job of recruiting new and retaining new talent.”

While that seems to be true for Colbert as well, the location does add to his experience.

“I’m local. I live here, I live on Broadway, I office on Broadway,” said Colbert. “It’s purely a joy to wake up in the morning where I work, go to work, and I try to use all the businesses downtown. It’s great, I love being a part of it.”

Colbert also said Colbert’s General Store, located in the Metro Tower, is set to open September 1st of this year. Osborne also said other projects, like the Leprino Foods Plant and Downtown Park, are still on track as well.