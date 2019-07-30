Lubbock-Cooper ISD announces pay increases for teachers

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock-Cooper ISD announced a pay raise for teachers related to recent changes approved by the Texas Legislature.

A reform package in 2019 included more state money for teacher pay and it also limited the amount of property tax increases local governments can levy via higher property valuations.

The following is a statement from the Lubbock-Cooper ISD:

The Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees has approved changes to the salaries of several employees following recent legislative action regarding school finance.

Percentage increases vary due to the new state-issued teacher salary schedule; teachers on state salary steps 1-5 will receive an average 5.68% raise while teachers on salary step 6 and higher will receive an average 8.71% raise. The district-wide average teacher pay increase is just over 8%, with no teacher receiving less than a 3% increase. Following the increase, the starting salary for a Lubbock-Cooper ISD teacher is now $40,000.

“Lubbock-Cooper teachers are experts in their field,” said LCISD Superintendent Keith Bryant. “Simply put, they are the very best at what they do. These are individuals who don’t just educate, but advocate for, encourage, and nurture our children. I can assure you, they are not in this for the paycheck or the thanks. However, we are so grateful for legislative provisions that will allow us to more appropriately compensate them for the life-changing work they do. This has been a long time coming.”

In addition to teacher pay raises, the LCISD Board of Trustees approved a 3% pay increase for teaching assistants, clerical staff, bus drivers, maintenance staff, custodial staff, and administrators.